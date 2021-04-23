1 killed, 8 others wounded Thursday in Chicago shootings

One person was killed and eight others wounded Thursday in shootings across Chicago, including a 19-year-old man who was fatally shot in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

A vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots at the man about 8:50 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Cermak Road, Chicago police said.

The teen was struck in the chest and face, police said. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet identified him.

In nonfatal attacks, two people were shot in Lawndale on the West Side.

The pair, a 32-year-old man and 33-year-old woman, were dropping someone off about 10:45 a.m. when someone fired shots at them in the 4100 block of West Ogden Avenue, police said.

The man and woman fled in their vehicle but the shooter continued to fire shots, striking the man in the armpit and the woman in the side and back, police said. They drove themselves to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where they were listed in fair condition.

A 19-year-old man was shot Thursday night in Douglas Park on the West Side.

About 6:35 p.m., the man was on the sidewalk in the 1200 block of South Sacramento Drive when someone shot him in the back, police said.

He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

A 47-year-old man was shot in Lawndale on the West Side.

He was in a parking lot about 8:35 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Western Avenue when an unknown person shot him in the foot, police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Minutes later, a man was shot in Heart of Chicago.

The 29-year-old was riding in a vehicle in the 2300 block of South Leavitt Street about 10:30 p.m. when someone inside a passing dark-colored sedan fired shots, police said. The man was struck in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

A 21-year-old man was shot late Thursday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

The man was driving about 11:55 p.m. in the 2400 block of South Troy Streen when shots were fired, police said. He was struck in the shoulder and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

In the day’s first reported shooting, a man was grazed by a bullet Thursday morning in South Loop.

About 4:20 a.m., he was in his apartment in the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue, when three males came in and fired shots, police said. He was grazed by a bullet on his chin and took himself to Stroger Hospital where he is in good condition.

Eight people were shot, three fatally, Wednesday in Chicago.