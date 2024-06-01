11 dogs rescued after being found in unsanitary conditions in NW Indiana: sheriff

article

Eleven dogs were rescued after they were found living in unsanitary conditions on a property in Northwest Indiana, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

Officers were called Friday to the home, located on East 145th Avenue in Hebron, for the animal rescue.

The 11 dogs that were found on the property included several miniature shelties, three German shepherds and a komondor.

After investigating further, officers said they found several of the dogs had fur that was matted with feces and open wounds.

Due to the wounds, some of the dogs were unable to walk properly, the sheriff's department said.

The property also housed 15 horses, a goat, geese and chickens – none of them were confiscated.

According to the sheriff's department, the owner of the animals said she had a serious illness and wasn't able to care for the dogs as needed.

"Our priority right now is to ensure the dogs receive the care and attention they desperately need," the sheriff's department said.

A veterinarian with the Indiana State Board of Animal Health evaluated the dogs to see which ones needed further treatment.

The dogs were later taken to the Lake County Sheriff's Department Animal Control & Adoption Center for further care.

The investigation is ongoing.