11 shot, 2 fatally, Monday in Chicago

Two people were killed, and nine others were wounded, in shootings Monday in Chicago, including a man who was fatally shot in West Town on the Near West Side.

Around 2:35 a.m., the man, 34, was found on the ground in the 1400 block of West Division Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds to his back, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hours later, a man was fatally shot while driving on the Far South Side. The man, 46, was driving south in the 13100 block of South Eberhart Avenue when he was shot several times around 4:15 a.m., police said. He was found unresponsive after his car jumped a curb and crashed into a house, causing minor damage. He died at the scene.

Nine others were wounded in shootings across Chicago.

Fifty-one people were shot, five of them fatally, last weekend citywide.