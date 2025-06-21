An 11-year-old was shot in the back while in a North Lawndale park: police

An 11-year-old was shot in the back while in a North Lawndale park on Saturday, according to police.

At 5:28 p.m. an 11-year-old male was in a park in the 1400 block of South Tripp Avenue when he sustained a gunshot wound to his lower back.

The victim was transported to Stronger Hospital in good condition.

What we don't know:

The offender is unknown. The reason for the shooting is not known.

Area Four Detectives are investigating the incident.