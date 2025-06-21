Expand / Collapse search

An 11-year-old was shot in the back while in a North Lawndale park: police

By Lauren Westphal
Published  June 21, 2025 6:47pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
An 11-year-old was shot in the back while in a North Lawndale park on Saturday, according to police.

At 5:28 p.m. an 11-year-old male was in a park in the 1400 block of South Tripp Avenue when he sustained a gunshot wound to his lower back.

The victim was transported to Stronger Hospital in good condition.

What we don't know:

The offender is unknown. The reason for the shooting is not known.

Area Four Detectives are investigating the incident.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.

