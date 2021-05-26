12-year-old accused of stabbing boy with Batman knife over social media dispute

A 12-year-old Glendale Heights boy is charged with stabbing another 12-year-old boy on Tuesday over an alleged social media dispute.

The boys were allegedly engaged in a dispute on Snapchat, and the pair agreed to meet to fight around 4 p.m. near the 500 block of James Court, according to a statement from the DuPage County State's Attorney's office.

The boy allegedly stabbed the victim twice with a Batman novelty knife before running away, DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin told FOX 32 News.

"The 12-year-old boy showed up to what was supposed to just be a fistfight that had been arranged over Snapchat. There was a little bit of pushing, no punches were thrown," Berlin said. "And the 12-year-old boy pulled out a Batman novelty knife that has a Batman emblem in the middle, and on either side are two 3-inch blades. And he used that knife to stab the victim two times in the abdomen and then ran from the scene."

Glendale Heights police reportedly found the victim with two stab wounds to his abdomen. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police located the suspect a short time later, about 100 yards from where the incident occurred, the statement said.

Judge Brian Jacobs charged the boy with two counts of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony. He was released into the custody of his mother on home detention lockdown and will also be fitted with a GPS monitoring device.

"Thankfully, the victim’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening," Berlin said. "What I find particularly disturbing about this case is the age of the accused."

The boy was ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim's twin brother and also ordered not to possess any weapons. He is expected to appear in court for a status hearing on July 1.