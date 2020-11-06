13 shot, 3 fatally, Thursday in Chicago

Three people were killed and 10 others were wounded in gun violence Thursday in Chicago.

A man was killed and a woman injured in a shooting in Gresham on the South Side.

About 7:30 p.m., the two were in a parking lot in the 7500 block of South Racine Avenue when someone approached and unleashed gunfire, Chicago police said. A 46-year-old man was struck in the abdomen and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. A woman, 39, was shot in the leg and stabilized at the same hospital.

Less than two hours earlier, a 27-year-old man was fatally shot at a barbershop in Englewood on the South Side.

A person walked into the barbershop about 5:50 p.m. in the 700 block of West 69th Street and fired shots, striking the 27-year-old in the back and arm, police said. Authorities said the gunman was the man’s “acquaintance.” The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Thursday morning, a 36-year-old man was fatally shot at his home in Avondale on the Northwest Side.

The man’s roommate found him on his bed about 2:50 a.m. at their home in the 3500 block of North Hamlin Avenue, police said. He had been shot in the chest, abdomen and leg, and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as Usbaldo Arbelo.

The roommate told officers he didn’t see anyone come inside their home, and didn’t have other details to share, according to police.

In nonfatal shootings, a delivery driver was injured in Englewood on the South Side.

The 19-year-old man was sitting in his parked vehicle about 11:05 p.m. in the 6000 block of South LaSalle Street when a gunman approached on foot and began firing shots, police said. The driver suffered a graze wound to his right shoulder and refused medical assistance on the scene.

A 25-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Pilsen on the South Side.

The man was standing on the sidewalk about 9:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of West 18th Street when a male walked up and fired shots, according to police. The 25-year-old was hit in the right leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

About 8 p.m. a man was shot in Austin on the West Side.

He was in the 400 block of North Leclaire Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the leg and abdomen, police said. The man, about 40 years old, was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 25-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in the Loop.

The man was in the street about 5:15 p.m. in the 100 block of West Van Buren Street when someone approached and fired shots at him, police said. He was struck in the abdomen and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition. According to fire officials, he was in serious-to-critical condition.

Hours prior, a man was wounded in a shooting in West Englewood on the South Side.

About 4:24 p.m., the 24-year-old was in the 6300 block of South Wolcott Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He went to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with a gunshot wound to the arm.

A 22-year-old man was shot about half an hour earlier in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

He was in his car about 3:54 p.m. in the 4900 block of South Loomis Boulevard when someone fired shots, police said. The man was struck in the hand and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

About 2:30 p.m. a man was wounded in a shooting on the South Side.

The 21-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 10300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the thigh, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A 36-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting hours earlier in Lawndale on the West Side.

She was walking on the street about 12:40 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Ogden Avenue when someone fired shots from a white Chevy Malibu, police said. The woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with with a gunshot wound to her thigh.

About an hour earlier, a man was shot while stepping out of a car in Calumet Heights on the South Side.

The 24-year-old was shot in his foot by someone in a passing gray Jeep about 11:45 a.m. in the 8800 block of South Kenwood Avenue, police said. He took himself to Trinity Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Twelve people were shot, one of them fatally, Wednesday in Chicago.