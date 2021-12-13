Expand / Collapse search

13-year-old Niles student charged with threatening to shoot up his school

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Niles
NILES - A 13-year-old student in Niles has been charged after allegedly threatening to shoot up his school.

On Friday, Niles police were notified by staff of Clarence E Culver School that the student made the alleged threat to shoot up the school on Tuesday.

Staff of the school were made aware of the threat through a third party, police said.

An investigation was conducted and the student was arrested and then charged as a juvenile with disorderly conduct. The teen has since been released to his parent.

Police say the student had no access to any guns.

As a precautionary measure, police officers were in the area of Culver School on Monday.