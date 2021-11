A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot Sunday evening in Roseland on the Far South Side.

Just after 5 p.m., the teen was shot multiple times in the 200 block of West 110th Place, according to Chicago police and Chicago fire officials.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

