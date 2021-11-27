14-year-old boy killed, 12-year-old girl in critical condition after they were hit by car in Lawndale

A boy was killed and a girl was injured when they ran into the street and were hit by a car in Chicago Saturday night.

Chicago police said the incident happened on Cermak near Kostner in Lawndale around 7:30 p.m.

The boy, 14, and the girl, 12, ran into the street and were hit by a man driving a Dodge Charger.

The boy died at the scene. The girl was hospitalized in critical condition.

Chicago police said the driver, 20, did not appear to have been drinking. He has been cited for failure to reduce speed and failure to yield to a pedestrian.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS