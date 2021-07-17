15 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago since Friday night

Three people have been killed and at least 12 others wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday night.

A man was fatally shot during an argument Saturday morning in East Garfield Park.

About 1:45 a.m., the 31-year-old was shot in the head by a man during an argument outside in the 2800 block of West Van Buren Street, Chicago police said. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The shooter was on the scene when officers arrived and was taken to Area Four headquarters for further investigation, police said.

One man was killed and three others wounded in a shooting late Friday night in Austin on the West Side.

About 11:55 p.m., the four men were standing outside in the 700 block of North Lockwood Avenue when three people approached them and fired shots, police said. A 29-year-old man was struck in the head and back and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He has not yet been identified.

A man, 40, suffered gunshot wounds to the hip and leg and another man, 45, was also struck in the leg, police said. Both men were transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. A fourth man, 62, suffered a graze wound to the back and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Friday evening, a man was shot to death in a drive-by in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The 26-year-old was on the street about 6:50 p.m. in the 12000 block of South Union Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and someone from inside fired shots, police said. He was struck multiple times on the body and he was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as Antwan Davis.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

In nonfatal shootings, a 25-year-old man was critically wounded in an attack early Saturday in the Loop.

The man was arguing with a group of people just after 2 a.m. outside in the 200 block of West Adams Street when a female shot him in the chest and arm, Chicago police said. He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Another man was shot during an attempted robbery Friday night in Austin on the Northwest Side.

The 32-year-old was walking about 9:50 p.m. when three males approached him and announced a robbery in the 5800 block of West Huron Street, police said.

One of the suspects shot him in the arm before they fled the scene without his property, police said. The man self-transported to West Suburban Hospital in good condition, police said.

At least seven other people were wounded in shootings since 5 p.m. Friday.

Advertisement

Last weekend, 13 people were killed and 33 others wounded in shootings citywide.