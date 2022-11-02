15-year-old charged with carjacking in Gresham: police

A 15-year-old boy is facing charges after a man was carjacked in Gresham in mid-October.

Police say the teen was identified as the offender who forcefully took a vehicle from a 72-year-old man in the 3000 block of West 84th Street on Oct. 18.

The teen was seen in another stolen car this past Sunday in the 3700 block of West 83rd Street.

Police say he was arrested on Tuesday and will be in court on Wednesday.

No additional information is available at this time.