15-year-old fatally shot after argument in Roseland: police
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old has died after getting into a verbal altercation that turned violent in the Roseland neighborhood, according to police.
What we know:
Around 12:38 p.m., a 15-year-old male victim was involved in an argument with an unknown offender in the 9200 block of S. LaSalle. The offender pulled out a gun and fired it at the victim, hitting him in the chest.
The teen was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition, and was later pronounced dead.
Area Two Detectives are investigating the incident.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police.