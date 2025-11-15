15-year-old fatally shot after argument in Roseland: police

The Brief A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed following a verbal altercation in the 9200 block of S. LaSalle in Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood around 12:38 p.m. Police say the offender pulled out a gun during the argument and shot the victim in the chest before fleeing the scene. The teen was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead; Area Two Detectives are investigating.



A 15-year-old has died after getting into a verbal altercation that turned violent in the Roseland neighborhood, according to police.

What we know:

Around 12:38 p.m., a 15-year-old male victim was involved in an argument with an unknown offender in the 9200 block of S. LaSalle. The offender pulled out a gun and fired it at the victim, hitting him in the chest.

The teen was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition, and was later pronounced dead.

Area Two Detectives are investigating the incident.