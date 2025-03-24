Boy, 15, charged in Chicago teen girl’s death at West Side park, police say

The Brief A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged in connection with the stabbing death of Kaylah Love, 16, at a West Side Park last week. Love was last heard from on March 16 when she told her family she was going to a McDonald's with friends. Police found Love's body in Horan Park. She had been severely beaten and stabbed, her family said.



A 15-year-old boy was charged in connection with the stabbing death of Kaylah Love, a 16-year-old girl, at a West Side park last week.

What we know:

Love was found dead by police in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on March 17. The suspect was arrested on Sunday in connection with her death, Chicago police said.

Love’s family last heard from her on Sunday, March 16, when she told them she was going to a nearby McDonald’s with friends.

The next day, police found her dead. Relatives said she had been severely beaten and stabbed at Horan Park in the 3000 block of West Van Buren Street.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the suspect as he was a juvenile.

Dig deeper:

Love was a junior at Manley Career Academy High School.

Her family members said she had an internship at Chicago’s Gallery 37, where she loved to draw, but her greatest passion was cooking.

"I don't know exactly what happened that night, but what I do know is that there was a young lady who did not receive the service that was necessary that she was supposed to receive," said Ald. Jason Ervin (28th Ward).

Horan Park spans three acres and is two blocks from the Area 4 police headquarters.

At a vigil held on Sunday, loved ones questioned whether officers had searched for Love before she was found.

"If the officers did not do what they were supposed to do – did not follow procedure, did not follow common sense – they will be dealt with appropriately," Ervin said.

When asked if those officers were under investigation, Ervin responded, "Yes, I can confirm that."