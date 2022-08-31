16-year-old allegedly carjacked 4 victims at gunpoint in Chicago --- all in the same day

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking four people at gunpoint in Chicago — all in the same day.

Another juvenile, 17, has been charged with three of those four carjackings as well.

The 16-year-old faces four felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, one felony count of possessing a stolen vehicle and one misdemeanor count of theft.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

According to Chicago police, the teen was arrested Tuesday and was identified as one of the suspects who carjacked multiple victims at gunpoint.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

Aug. 20 — 6500 block of South Kedzie Avenue; 50-year-old man

Aug. 20 — 5700 block of South Richmond Street; 45-year-old woman

Aug. 20 — 6700 block of South Washtenaw Avenue; 33-year-old woman

Aug. 20 — 8600 block of South Halsted Street; 43-year-old woman

The teen was also charged for allegedly possessing a stolen vehicle in the 2900 block of South Union Avenue. The vehicle was stolen from a 21-year-old woman.

No additional information was made available by police.