17 shot, 3 fatally, in span of 5 hours across Chicago

Three people were killed and 14 others were wounded by gun violence in Chicago over five hours Thursday night into Friday morning, with shootings now up 36% over last year.

The violent night comes as the Chicago Police Department prepares for the traditional summer surge in violence. Last weekend had the most shooting victims so far this year.

While shootings are up 36% from the same period last year, homicides are up 19%, according to data kept by the Chicago Sun-Times. At least 1,244 people have been shot this year and there have been at least 244 homicides.

Overnight, a 56-year-old man was killed in a double shooting in Grand Crossing on the South Side. He and another man, 54, were shot as they stood outside in the 7300 block of South Blackstone about 3:20 a.m. The 56-year-old died at a hospital, while the other man was in fair condition.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

At 2:15 a.m., a man was shot dead as he stood outside with friends in Englewood. The man, 27, was shot in his back and chest in the 6000 block of South Racine Avenue. Another man, 33, was wounded by the gunfire as he was changing a tire, police said.

Around 6:30 a.m., police found a man who was shot dead in Austin on the West Side. The man was found in a vacant lot in the 4700 block of West Jackson Boulevard with a gunshot wound to his head, police said. He appeared to have been shot "a while ago," police said.

Other shootings:

A woman was shot about 10:40 p.m. Thursday in Humboldt Park. The woman, 18, was a passenger in a car when someone on the sidewalk shouted gang slogans and fired in the 1300 block of North Monticello Avenue, police said. He was listed in good condition.

Two men were shot in Austin at 11 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of North Lorel Avenue, police said. One man, 33, was shot in his abdomen and listed in serious condition. The other man, 21, was struck in the calf and was stabilized.

At 11:15 p.m., a teenage boy was shot in Austin. The boy, 17, was shot in the leg outside in the 900 block of North Lockwood Avenue, police said. His condition stabilized

At 11:20 p.m., another man was shot in the same neighborhood. The 30-year-old was shot in the calf as he walked on the sidewalk in the 1100 block of South Mason Avenue, police said. He went to a hospital in fair condition.

At 11:45 p.m., a woman was shot in Woodlawn on the South Side. The woman, 36, was shot by someone on sidewalk as she rode as a passenger in a vehicle in the 400 block of East Marquette Road, police said. She was in good condition with a shoulder wound.

A man was shot at 12:15 a.m. Friday following a traffic accident in Austin. The man, 24, was shot in his shoulder in the 4800 block of West Washington Boulevard, police said. He was in good condition.

At 1:05 a.m., a 63-year-old man was critically hurt in South Chicago. Someone shot him n the neck in the 7900 block of South Oglesby Avenue, police said.

At 1:10 a.m., two teenagers were wounded, one critically, when someone fired into a Gresham home on the South Side. The pair were shot as they sat in the living room in the 7900 block of South Laflin Street, police said. An 18-year-old was critical with gunshots to his abdomen and neck. A 19-year-old was grazed in his arm and in good condition.

About 2:10 a.m., one person was shot and two others were injured following a shooting and crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Garfield Boulevard.

About 2:55 a.m., a woman was shot in Park Manor on the South Side. The woman, 28, was shot in her shoulder in the 7400 block of South Champlain Avenue, police said. She was listed in good condition.

Advertisement

No arrests were reported in any of the shootings.