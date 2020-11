17 suburban precincts extend voting until 8:00 p.m.

The Clerk's Office has received a court order to permit 17 suburban Cook County precincts to extend voting by one hour to 8:00 p.m because of polling place changes and late openings.

Tinley Park Village Hall, 16250 Oak Park Avenue, Tinley Park (Bremen Precinct 59)

City Of Markham 16313 Kedzie Parkway, Markham (Bremen Precinct 21)

Lincoln Elementary School, 811 Chicago Avenue, Maywood (Proviso, Precinct 1)

Lincoln Elementary School, 811 Chicago Avenue, Maywood (Proviso, Precinct 2)

Ernest Kolb School, 9620 Normandy Ave, Oak Lawn (Worth, Precinct 21)

Alsip Heritage 1 Apartments, 11949 S. Ridgeway, Alsip (Worth, Precinct 97)

School District 157 Board Room, 1255 Superior Ave, Calumet City (Thornton, Precinct 38)

Roosevelt School, 111 W. 146th Street, Dolton (Thornton, Precinct 4)

Lincoln School 14100 Honore, Dixmoor (Thornton Precinct 30)

Jesse White Learning Academy 16910 Western Ave. Hazelcrest (Thornton Precinct 59)

Maya Angelou Elementary School 1548 Page Ave. Harvey (Thornton Precinct 102)

Holmes Elementary School 1600 Carse Ave. Harvey (Thornton Precinct 109)

Central Township Medical Center, 4949 South Long Avenue, Chicago (Stickney, Precinct 10)

All Saints Lutheran Church, 13350 Lagrange Rd. Orland Park (Palos, Precinct 11)

Navajo Heights School 12401 S. Oak Park Ave., Palos Heights (Worth Precinct 7)

For other up-to-date election information, suburban voters should visit cookcountyclerk.com