175 Chicago Public School students take part in 'Christmas in the City' celebration



On Wednesday evening, 175 Chicago Public School students from the Austin neighborhood descended into the State Street Shopping District as part of By The Hand Club For Kids’ annual ‘Christmas in the City’ celebration.

For over 20 years, the nonprofit youth after-school program has arranged ‘Christmas in the City,’ providing transportation, shopping gift cards, and dinner for the kids.

"It’s like happiness, excited, and I just want to be with my friends and go to stores," said third-grader Londyn.

A junior from Austin, Laquintion, says he’s taken this trip to the city many times with By The Hand Club.

He says it starts the holiday off right.

"Without By The Hand, I wouldn’t have had this experience, so it’s nice to get away from out west, get with my friends, and for the few hours we’re down here, just laugh and have a good time," said Laquintion.

"Being able to be downtown and see their own city, because a lot of kids don’t get outside of their neighborhoods," said Deja Wells, a sixth grade instructor with the after-school program.

She recognizes that not all kids get a glamorous Christmas experience, but ‘Christmas in the City’ has changed that and has created lasting memories.

"Some kids are less fortunate and stuff and can’t pay for as much for their kids during the holidays, so I think this is very important. I like how the kids are so excited too. They are so happy," said Wells.