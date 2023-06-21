18 CTA bus routes affected by NASCAR Street Race

Street closures due to the NASCAR street race have already been a headache for drivers.

Now, 18 CTA bus routes are going to be detoured around the Loop for race weekend.

Starting as early as June 26, most of the stops impacted will be around Grant Park through July 5.

The CTA recommends that bus riders transfer to downtown L stations to get through the Loop.

A full list of affected routes can be found on the CTA's website and the Ventra app.