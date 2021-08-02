19 arrested during Lollapalooza festival in Chicago's Grant Park

The city of Chicago said that 19 people were arrested during the Lollapalooza music festival in Grant Park.

The festival was held from July 29 to August 1.

In addition to the 19 arrests, 7 people were given citations/tickets.

Chicago said that 102 people were transported for medical reasons.

In 2019, 31 people were arrested, 12 cited, and 116 transported for medical reasons. In 2018, 12 people were arrested, 34 cited, and 160 transported for medical reasons.

There have been concerns that Lollapalooza attendees would spread COVID, and Gov. JB Pritzker, who had planned to attend, skipped the event out of "an abundance of caution." Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot did attend some performances. She said that 90% of all attendees were vaccination.

