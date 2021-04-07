19 shot, 5 fatally, Tuesday in Chicago

Nineteen people were shot, five fatally, Tuesday in Chicago including a 1-year-old boy who was struck by a bullet in an apparent road rage shooting on Lake Shore Drive.

The boy, identified as 21-month-old Kayden Swann, was at Lurie Children’s Hospital in "very critical condition," according to a statement from the hospital.

Police said Tuesday evening that Area Three detectives were questioning a person in connection with the shooting.

Two men who were shot, one fatally, in Chatham, according to Chicago police.

About 11:55 p.m., the men, 38 and 33, were standing on the sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Eberhart Avenue, when someone approached and fired shots, Chicago police said. The 33-year-old was struck in the back and brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The older man was struck in the right leg and brought to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition.

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in Lawndale on the West Side, according to police. The boy was standing in the front yard of a home about 9:10 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Douglas Boulevard, when someone in a vehicle fired shots, police said. He suffered gunshot wounds to the head and arms and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Hours prior a 16-year-old boy was killed and a man was wounded in a shooting in South Shore. Someone in a vehicle pulled up and fired shots at the pair about 2:10 p.m. as they stood outside in the 7800 block of South Escanaba Avenue, police said. The boy was struck in the back and head. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. A 25-year-old man was shot in the arm but refused medical attention.

Tuesday morning a man was shot dead and another arrested after the pair were allegedly drinking in an Austin neighborhood basement. About 3:30 a.m., two men, 39 and 38, were drinking in a basement apartment in the 5400 block of West Flournoy Street, when shots were fired, police said. The 39-year-old was shot in the head and chest, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released his name. The other, 38, was placed into custody and a weapon was recovered.

A man was fatally shot in Roseland on the Far South Side. The 24-year-old was standing on the sidewalk about 1:15 a.m. in the 10500 block of South Maryland Avenue, when someone fired shots at him, police said. Richard Cade was struck in the back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to police said and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

In non-fatal shootings, a woman was hurt in a shooting in Lawndale on the West Side. The 38-year-old was sitting on a front porch about 10:05 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Grenshaw Street when someone in a white Jeep fired shots, police said. The woman suffered a graze wound to the abdomen and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Minutes prior, a man was wounded in a shooting in South Shore on the South Side. He was on the sidewalk about 10 p.m. in the 2400 block of East 79th Street when someone opened fire, police said. The 20-year-old was shot in the shoulders and torso, and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

A man was shot in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side. About 9:15 p.m., the 25-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle in a gas station parking lot in the 2800 block of West 71st Street, when someone in a passing blue sedan fired shots, police said. He was struck in the buttocks and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition.

Minutes prior on the South Side, a man was shot in South Shore.

Someone fired five shots at the man about 9:05 p.m. as he stepped out of a home in the 7200 block of South Bennett Avenue, police said. The man was struck in the knee and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

About 9 p.m., a 32-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 100 block of South Springfield Avenue, with a group of people when shots rang out, police said. The man was struck in the legs and driven to Stroger Hospital, where he was in fair condition.

Two teenagers were shot Tuesday in Chatham on the South Side.

A 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were walking on a sidewalk about 6:15 p.m. in the first block of West 79th Street, when someone shot them, police said. Both teens were struck in the right leg. The girl was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized. The man brought himself to St. Bernard Hospital where his condition was also stabilized.

Four other people were wounded in shootings across Chicago.

Sixteen people were shot, two fatally, Monday citywide.