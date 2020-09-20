19-year-old shot in Old Irving Park

A 19-year-old man was shot Sunday in Old Irving Park on the Northwest Side.

About 12:40 p.m. he was in the 4700 block of West Irving Park Road, when he was shot in the arm, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Community First Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

