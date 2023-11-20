2 found dead in Homer Glen home after apparent murder-suicide

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

HOMER GLEN, Ill. – Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Homer Glen Sunday evening.

At about 5:46 p.m., Will County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 13600 block of Shannon Drive for a report of shots fired.

The 911 caller told authorities that she heard the homeowners arguing, which was then followed by the sound of gunshots coming from inside the home.

Upon arrival, a male and a female were located on the kitchen floor. Both had been shot and showed no signs of life. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

A small handgun was found in close proximity to both individuals. According to preliminary information, deputies believe this was an isolated incident and the result of a murder-suicide.

The identities of the two individuals will not be released until proper notification to the families can be made.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.