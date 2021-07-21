2 killed, 13 others wounded Tuesday in Chicago shootings

Two people were killed, and thirteen others were wounded in shootings Tuesday in Chicago including a robber who was fatally shot in an attempted home invasion in Jeffery Manor on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

About 11 p.m., a 49-year-old man heard a loud sound at the front door of his home in the 9500 block of South Calhoun Avenue, police said. The man opened the door and two armed males wearing masks forced their way into the house. The man yelled for help and two men, 25 and 24-years-old, who were in the basement rushed upstairs. The three men began to fight with the robbers, and one of the guns discharged several times. One of the robbers was struck in the chest, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The second man fled the scene once the shots were fired. The 25-year-old man was struck once in the arm, and taken to Trinity Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

A 17-year-old boy who was killed in a shooting in Park Manor on the South Side. He was inside a vehicle about 5 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Indiana Avenue when someone approached and opened fire, striking him in the head, police said. The teen was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

In non-fatal shootings, three people were wounded in a drive-by in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side. About 11:15 p.m., the group was standing outside in the 3100 block of West 64th Street, when a black sedan pulled up to them and someone inside opened fire, police said. A 35-year-old woman was struck in the stomach and leg, and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. A 41-year-old man was struck in the buttocks and refused medical treatment. A third person, a 31-year-old man, was grazed by a bullet on his chest, and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he is in good condition.

Earlier that evening, two men were shot in Uptown on the North Side. They were near the sidewalk about 5:40 p.m. in the 4500 block of North Sheridan Road when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said. A 20-year-old was shot in the head and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition. The other man, 19, was shot in the leg and was taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital in good condition.

Three people were wounded in a shooting in West Garfield Park on the West Side. Around 2:10 p.m., they were near a sidewalk in the 3900 block of West Gladys Avenue when a vehicle approached and someone inside began shooting, police said. A male was struck in the leg, while another was shot in the shoulder. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. A 26-year-old man was grazed in the calf but refused medical attention.

In the day’s first reported shooting, a 31-year-old man was shot in Chatham on the South Side. Just after midnight, he was in the 8000 block of South Maryland Avenue, when he heard shots and felt a pain, police said. He was struck in the hand and taken to Trinity Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

Three others were wounded in shootings citywide.

One person was killed, and thirteen others were wounded in shootings across Chicago Monday.