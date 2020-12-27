2 men robbed Loop convenience store, stole alcohol and cigarettes: police

Two men robbed a convenience store early Sunday morning in The Loop, police said.

About 1 a.m., both men entered a convenience store in the 100 block of North Wells Street and implied they had weapons to the clerk, Chicago police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

They stole a bottle of alcohol and several packets of cigarettes before leaving the store on foot, police said.

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.