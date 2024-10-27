2 shot while sitting inside car at Bridgeport gas station

Two people were wounded in a shooting at a gas station in Bridgeport Sunday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened at 3:05 a.m. in the 2700 block of South Wentworth Avenue.

A 26-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were sitting inside a vehicle parked at the gas station when someone started shooting at them.

The man was taken to Roseland Hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand. The woman was also shot in the hand and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Both victims are expected to recover.

No arrests have been reported. Area Two Detectives are investigating.

