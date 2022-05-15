2 teens among 5 killed, 23 wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening

Two teens were among at least five people killed, and 23 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday, 5 p.m.

Two people were taken into custody for questioning after a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot Saturday night at Millennium Park in the Loop.

Seandell Holliday was standing by ‘The Bean’ statue about 7:30 p.m. in the 200 block of East Randolph Street when he was shot in the chest, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Paramedics took him to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

About 7:25 p.m. Friday, a second teen boy, 17, was near the sidewalk in the 6900 block of South Ada Street when someone fired shots, police said. He suffered gunshot wounds in the chest and armpit area, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

At least five other teenagers were wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening. Three of the five were wounded within an hour early Sunday morning.

A 13-year-old boy was shot Sunday morning in South Shore on the Far South Side. The teen was standing on a sidewalk with a group of people in the 7800 block of South Essex Avenue about 1:45 a.m. when someone opened fire, striking him in the buttocks, Chicago police said. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was in fair condition, police said.

Another boy, 17, was in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue about 2:20 a.m. when he was shot in the left leg, police said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition, officials said.

About 10 minutes later, a second 16-year-old boy and a 57-year-old man were standing on a sidewalk in the 700 block of South Albany Avenue about 2:30 a.m. when they were struck by gunfire, police said. The teen was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right leg, police said. He was listed in serious condition, officials said. The man was shot in the right arm and taken to Mt. Sinai, where he was in fair condition, police said.

Another 13-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting hours earlier in Grand Boulevard.

The teen was struck in his left knee when someone opened fire from a white Honda sedan when the boy and another person were walking through a gas station lot about 10:20 p.m. in the 4300 block of South State Street, police said. He was taken to Comer in fair condition, police said.

Another teenager was shot Friday in West Garfield Park.

A 16-year-old girl was in a home about 6:50 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Adams Street when someone shot her in the head, police said. She was transported to Mt. Sinai in critical condition, police said. A person of interest was being questioned by detectives.

Other weekend attacks

A man was fatally shot in Douglas Park on the West Side after a vehicle crash. Two men, both 40, were involved in a crash with another car in the 1200 block of South California Avenue about 11:30 p.m. when someone left the car and opened fire, striking them both, police said. One of the men was shot in the chest and abdomen and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The other man was shot in the side of the body and was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

A man was shot to death Saturday in a Washington Park home, police say. The 19-year-old was inside the home about 5:35 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Indiana Avenue when someone fired shots, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago with a gunshot wound to the head, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in West Englewood on the South Side. The man, 34, was near the sidewalk about 4:35 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Ashland Avenue when someone opened fire, police said. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the body and was taken to the University of Chicago, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

Two people were wounded in a shooting Saturday night hours after a teen was shot and killed near "The Bean" in the Loop. Two men were among a group of people walking in the 300 block of South State Street about 11:40 p.m. when two male juveniles started shooting at the group, police said. One man, believed to be between 18 and 20, was shot in the neck and chest and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said. The other man, 18, was shot in the left hand and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, officials said.

At least 15 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago since 5 p.m. Friday.

Last weekend, six people were killed and 18 others were wounded by gunfire in the city.