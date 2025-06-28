Chicago crime: 20 guns seized, 5 charged in firearm trafficking probe, police say

The Brief Five people were arrested in connection with an alleged gunrunning operation between Chicago and Indianapolis. Police said they seized 20 guns and three "machinegun conversation devices."



Five suspects are facing charges after police seized 20 guns and three machinegun conversion devices tied to an alleged gunrunning operation.

The five suspects, including four men and one juvenile teen, were investigated as part of an alleged gun trafficking organization operating between Chicago and Indianapolis, Indiana.

Five suspects are facing charges after police seized 20 guns, and three machinegun conversion devices were seized from an alleged gunrunning operation. (Chicago Police Department)

What we know:

They were arrested on Friday in south suburban Lansing.

The suspects and the charges included:

Justin Anderson, 19, of Indianapolis, was charged with gunrunning, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful sale of a firearm.

Montez Wells Jr., 18, of Indianapolis, was charged with gunrunning and unlawful use of a weapon.

Todd Williams, 23, of Indianapolis, was charged with gunrunning, unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated fleeing.

Jaylen Powell, 18, of Indianapolis, who was charged with gunrunning and unlawful use of a weapon.

A 17-year-old boy was also charged with gunrunning and two counts of selling a firearm without a valid FOID card.

Justin Anderson, Jaylen Powell, Montez Wells, and Todd Williams (left to right), along with a 17-year-old boy, are facing gunrunning charges in Cook County, according to Chicago police. (Chicago Police Department)

Multiple agencies participated in the investigation, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Chicago Field Division, the Chicago Police Department, and the Cook County Sheriff's Department.

What's next:

The suspects were charged in Cook County, police said.

They were expected to appear in court on Saturday.