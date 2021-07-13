2021 Meijer Chicago Bears Family Fest tickets go on sale Tuesday

Tickets for the 2021 Meijer Chicago Bears Family Fest will go on sale Tuesday starting at 3 p.m.

The festival, which takes place at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, will have family-friendly activities outside the stadium such as pony rides, petting zoo animals, inflatables, interactive games and face painting.

In addition, there will be some performances and appearances from Staley Da Bear, the Chicago Bears Drumline and and a live band.

The Bears will practice at Soldier Field for the first time in 2021 at 11 a.m. on the same day of the festival.

The gates to Soldier Field will open at 9:30 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the Soldier Field box office on the day of for $10.

For more information and ticket options, check out the Bears website.