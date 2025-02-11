Illinois man charged with shooting woman in 2023 on Chicago's West Side

article

An Oak Park man was charged in connection with a 2023 shooting that left a woman wounded in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The backstory:

On Oct. 27, Jerome Ford, 29, allegedly shot a 21-year-old woman who was in a vehicle in the 700 block of North Lawndale Avenue, according to police.

The woman was shot in her left side and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition, police said.

An 18-year-old man was also in the car at the time of the shooting but was not injured.

Ford was arrested Monday in the Lawndale neighborhood. He was charged with two felony counts of first-degree attempted murder.

What's next:

Ford has a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday.