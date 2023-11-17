2024 Chicago Boat Show returns to McCormick Place in January

McCormick Place is about to turn into a boater's paradise when the 2024 Chicago Boat Show returns to the Windy City in January.

The ultimate boating bash for marine enthusiasts is scheduled to make a splash at the Chicago lakefront convention center from Jan. 10 to 14, showcasing the hottest power boats, fishing gear, and marine gadgets, according to a statement released Friday from the event's organizers.

"The Discover Boating Chicago Boat Show is an annual Midwest boating tradition, attracting thousands of visitors to the Windy City each year to explore the best in boating," said Darren Envall, Show Manager and NMMA Vice President of Midwest Boat and Sport Shows.

(Discover Boating / NMMA)

"There’s no better place to discover boating, buy your dream boat and plan for your next adventure on the water," Envall went on to say.

The Chicago Boat Show isn't just about ogling at boats though. Attendees can test the waters with cool indoor activities, including the Discover Boating Beach Club featuring a paddlesports pool, a new Bumper Boats pool, daily entertainment for all ages and educational sessions.

(George Burns Photography)

Tickets for the Discover Boating Chicago Boat Show can be purchased online at ChicagoBoatShow.com. Adult tickets are priced at $15, and children aged 12 and younger can enter for free when accompanied by a paid adult admission.

Operating hours are as follows:

Weds., January 10: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.;

Thurs., January 11: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.;

Fri., January 12: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.;

Sat., January 13: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.;

Sun., January 14: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

For more information, visit ChicagoBoatShow.com.