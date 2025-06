Ultimate guide to Chicago farmer's markets

The Brief Here’s your 2025 ultimate guide to farmers markets in Chicago, organized by day for easy planning.



From Lincoln Park to South Shore, Chicago’s neighborhoods are filled with farmers markets that offer fresh produce, artisanal goods and more. Whether you’re stocking up on groceries, sampling vegan treats or just enjoying a stroll, there’s a market for everyone.

Here’s your 2025 ultimate guide to farmers markets in Chicago, organized by day for easy planning.

Mondays

Edgewater Monday Market

5917 N. Broadway

June 2 - Sept. 29

3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesdays

Hamptons Farmers Market

3 S. Laramie Ave

June 3 - Oct. 28

Noon to 5 p.m.

Lincoln Square Farmers Market

4513 N. Lincoln Ave.

May 6 - Oct. 28

7 a.m. to noon

Low-Line Market

3400 N. Southport Ave

June 3 - Oct. 7

3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Pru Farmer's Market

135 E. Lake St.

May 13 - Oct. 28

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

River North Farmers Market

330 N. Wabash Ave.

June 3 - Oct. 7

8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

SOAR Farmers Market

220 E. Chicago Ave.

June 3 - Oct. 28

7 a.m to 2 p.m.

The Farmer at The Green

434 W. Van Buren St.

May 20 - Sept. 23

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesdays

Andersonville Farmers Market

1500 W. Winona Ave.

May 14 - Oct. 22

3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Garfield Ridge Farmers Market

6400 W. Archer Ave.

June 18 - Sept. 24

3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Green City Market Lincoln Park

1818 N. Clark St.

May 7 - Oct. 29

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hamptons Farmers Market

3 S. Laramie Ave

June 4 - Oct. 29

Noon to 5 p.m.

Pullman Farmers Market

11100 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

July 9 – Oct. 29

7 a.m. to noon

Ravenswood Community Farmers Market

4900 N. Damen Ave.

May 14 - Oct. 14

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Uptown Farmers Market

Sunnyside Mall, 1257-1320 W. Sunnyside Ave.

May 7 - November 5

2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursdays

Austin Town Hall Farmers Market

5610 W. Lake St.

June 12 – Oct. 30

1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Daley Plaza Farmers Market

50 W. Washington St.

May 22 – Oct. 23

7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Growing Home Farmstand

1844 W. 59th St

May 15 - Oct. 30

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lincoln Square Farmers Market

4513 N. Lincoln Ave.

May 1 - Oct. 30

3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fridays

Chicago Vegan Farmers Market

2054 W. Grand Ave.

July 11 - Sept. 26

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturdays

61st St. Farmers Market

1400 E. 61st St.

May 17 - Oct. 25

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Division Street Farmers Market

30 W. Division St.

May 17 – Oct. 25

7 a.m. to noon

Garfield Park Neighborhood Market

The Hatchery Plaza, 135 N. Kedzie Ave.

2nd & 4th Saturdays

June 14 – Oct. 25

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Green City Market Lincoln Park

1817 N. Clark St.

April 5 - Nov. 22

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Green City Market West Loop

900 W. Monroe St.

May 3 - Nov. 22

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hegewisch Farmers Market

13323 S. Green Bay Ave.

May 10 - Oct. 11

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Horner Park Farmers Market

2741 W. Montrose Ave.

June 7 - Oct. 25

7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

North Branch Farmers Market

6525 N. Hiawatha Ave.

July 5 - Sept. 27

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Northcenter Farmers Market

4100 N. Damen Ave.

June 21 - Oct. 25

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

South Loop Farmers Market

632 S. Dearborn St.

May 24 - Nov. 1

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Lincoln Park Farmers Market

724 W. Armitage Ave.

April 26 - Nov. 22

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sundays

95th Street Farmers Market

1835 W. 95th St.

May 4 - Oct. 26

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bronzeville Farmers Market

4700 S. King Dr.

July 13 - Oct. 19

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

El Paseo Market

944 W. 21st St.

May 4 – Oct. 5

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Glenwood Sunday Market

6960 N. Glenwood Ave.

June 1 - Oct. 26

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hey Neighbor! South Shore Farmers Market

7001 S. Jeffery Blvd.

June 8 - Oct.12

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hyde Park Farmers Market

5400 S. Lake Park Ave.

June 1 - Sept. 28

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jefferson Park Sunday Market

4822 N. Long Ave.

2nd & 4th Sundays

June 8 – Oct. 26

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Logan Square Farmers Market

2400 N. Kedzie Blvd.

May 11 - Oct. 26

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

North Park Community Market

5510 N. Chrisitana Ave.

May 18, June 15, July 20, Aug.17, Sept. 21, Oct. 19

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Northwest Side Farmers Market

4626 N. Knox Ave.

May 18, July 6, Oct.19

9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Portage Park Farmers Market

4100 N. Long Ave.

June 1, 15, 29; July 20; Aug. 3, 17, 31; Sept. 7, 21; Oct. 5

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wicker Park Farmers Market

1425 N. Damen Ave.

May 4 – Oct. 26

8 a.m. to 2 p.m.