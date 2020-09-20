25-year-old man shot dead in Cicero

A 25-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday in south suburban Cicero.

Tyrin Thomas was shot multiple times about midnight in the 5100 block of 24th Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lived in Cicero.

Thomas was pronounced dead later Saturday morning at Loyola University Medical Center, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Sunday ruled his death a homicide.

A spokesman for Cicero didn’t immediately respond to a request for details.

DRIVER GETS SHOT, CRASHES INTO SOMEONE WAITING FOR A BUS, THEN DIES

MAN DIES FROM GUNSHOT WOUNDS TO HEAD AND CHEST IN LAWNDALE

AT LEAST 5 SHOT DEAD, 30 OTHERS WOUNDED IN CHICAGO THIS WEEKEND