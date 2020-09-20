Driver gets shot, crashes into someone waiting for a bus, then dies

A 46-year-old driver crashed and struck a person Sunday after he was shot in Lawndale on the West Side. The driver then died of his injuries.

About 9:50 a.m., he was sitting in the driver-side of a vehicle in the 3900 block of West Roosevelt Road, talking to someone standing on his passenger-side, when someone wearing a black surgical mask and black hoodie with a design on it fired shots at him, police said.

The man sped off and struck a parked vehicle, which then struck a person waiting for the bus in the 3200 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said. The person received minor injuries.

The man who was shot was rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as Myrio Shields, of West Garfield Park.

The alleged shooter was last seen running to a vehicle that fled the scene, police said.

