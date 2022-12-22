$25K worth of holiday gifts given out on Chicago's South Side

No snow spoiled the holiday cheer planned Thursday on Chicago’s South Side.

Much needed coats – in this cold – and of course toys were given away late this afternoon.

Twenty-five-thousand dollars’ worth of items, including PlayStation’s, Xbox’s, and new winter coats, were handed out as supplies lasted.

The event made possible by 3rd Ward Alderman Pat Dowell, state Rep. Lamont Robinson, and state Senator Mattie Hunter, who all partnered along with Acclivus, a public health and hospital-linked agency that addresses community violence issues.