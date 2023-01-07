Victim was run over by 3 different cars and not one stopped, Chicago police say

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Police say this white SUV may have been involved in a hit-and-run on Jan. 2 in the 5600 block of West Madison Street.

Chicago police are seeking to identify the drivers of three different cars in connection to a hit-and-run on Jan. 2 in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

Around 12:10 a.m. a white 4-door SUV traveling eastbound in the 5600 block of West Madison Street caused a pedestrian crossing southbound Madison Street to fall in the roadway, according to police.

A black 4-door sedan, possibly a 2012-2015 Chevrolet Impala hit the pedestrian and continued eastbound, police say.

The pedestrian may have been hit by a third vehicle, a gray 4-door sedan, while lying in the road.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Police say none of the vehicles involved stayed on the scene or tried to help the victim.

The pedestrian was transported to an area trauma center in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.