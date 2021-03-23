3 killed, 12 wounded Monday in shootings across Chicago

Fifteen people were shot, three of them fatally, Monday in Chicago including a shooting that left two people wounded, one fatally, in Chatham on the South Side

They were standing outside about 8:48 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, when someone unleashed gunfire, police said. A 20-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. Another man, 62, was taken to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. His condition was stabilized.

A man who was killed and another wounded in a shooting in West Garfield Park. The two men were standing on a front porch about 5:25 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard, when a gray SUV pulled up and someone inside began firing shots towards them, Chicago police said. One man, 31, suffered a gunshot wound to the back and the other man, 35, was struck in the left shoulder. Both men went to Mt. Sinai hospital, where the 31-year-old was later pronounced dead. The 35-year-old man was listed in good condition.

Less than an hour prior two people were wounded, one fatally, in a shooting in Bronzeville on the South Side. About 5 p.m., a 24-year-old man was in the 4700 block of South Calumet Avenue, when two males fired shots at him, striking him in the torso, back and buttocks, police said. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. A 47-year-old woman who was not the intended target was grazed in the leg by a bullet. She was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

In non-fatal shootings, a 34-year-old man was shot after an argument in Dunning on the Northwest Side. About 11:05 p.m., he was outside in the 6900 block of West Addison Street, when he got into an argument with a group of people and shots were fire, police said. He was struck in the leg and brought to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition.

Minutes prior, a 32-year-old woman was shot inside a home in Altgeld Gardens on the Far South Side. About 11 p.m., she was inside her home in the 13100 block of South Corliss Avenue, when a male she knew fired several shots at her, police said. She was struck in both legs and the torso, and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where she was stabilized.

An hour prior a man was shot in South Deering on the South Side. They were sitting in a parked vehicle about 10 p.m. in the 2500 block of East 109th Street when two people walked up to them and fired shots, police said. A 25-year-old man was struck in the face and grazed in the neck area. He pulled out his own gun and returned fire but did not strike anyone. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition. Police said a handgun was recovered at the scene, and the man does not have a valid FOID card or concealed carry license. He was taken into custody and charges are pending.

A woman was shot on the South Side. She was outside about 7:55 p.m. in the 1600 block of East Hayes Drive when someone opened fire, striking her in the arm, police said. The 31-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Her condition was stabilized.

A man was shot and critically wounded in North Park on the North Side. About 5:45 p.m., the 21-year-old was in the 3400 block of West Foster Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the back and neck area, police said. The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

A 30-year-old woman was in good condition after she was shot in Lawndale on the West Side. She was riding in a vehicle about 2:51 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Lexington Street, when three males opened fire, striking her in the abdomen, police said. The woman took herself to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood. She was listed in good condition.

A 21-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon in Park Manor on the South Side. The shooting happened about 2:05 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Evans Avenue, according to police. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and leg, police said. He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

In the day’s first reported shooting, a 65-year-old woman was shot in Gage Park on the South Side. About 11:30 a.m., she was in the alley of the 5900 block of South Campbell Avenue, when she heard shots and felt pain, police said. The woman suffered a gunshot wound to her hand and took herself to Holy Cross Hospital where she was listed in good condition.

Twenty people were shot, four fatally, last weekend citywide.