3 killed, 14 shot Wednesday in Chicago

Three people were killed and 14 others wounded Wednesday in citywide gun violence.

Two men killed each other Wednesday afternoon near a business in West Humboldt Park, one of them shot and the other stabbed, according to police.

A man, 38, shot the other man, 44, near a business in the 1100 block of North Pulaski Road just before 2 p.m., Chicago police said. The older man then stabbed the other man in the back, police said.

The 38-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The older man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.

A third man was fatally shot Wednesday night near the back of a home in Woodlawn on the South Side.

The man, 24, was in the 6600 block of South Kenwood when someone shot him in the arm, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

In nonfatal attacks, three people were wounded, one critically, after gunmen opened fire after pulling up to a business Wednesday night in Englewood on the South Side.

The attack happened in the 7000 block of South Halsted Street about 6:20 p.m., police said.

A 51-year-old man was struck in the chest and arm and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

A 37-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the knee and went to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition. The third victim — a female whose age was unknown — was struck in the leg and abdomen. She was taken to Holy Cross Hospital also in good condition, police said.

Late Wednesday night, a 16-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

The teen was sitting in a parked car about 10:40 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Pope John Paul II Drive when someone in a red car fired shots, police said. He suffered a graze wound to the head and was shot in the arm. He was transported in fair condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

At least 10 others were hurt in shootings across Chicago.

Eight people were shot, one fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.