3 killed, 8 wounded, Monday in Chicago shooting

Three people were killed and eight others were wounded in shootings Monday in Chicago, including a person who was killed after he was wounded in a shootout in Horner Park on the Northwest Side.

About 10:50 p.m., the male was a passenger of a vehicle in the 2400 block of West Cuyler Avenue, when shots were fired from a Dodge sedan, and someone inside the vehicle returned fire, Chicago police said. The vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle in the 4000 block of North Ashland Avenue, after the shooting. The driver of the vehicle fled on foot. The male was struck in the head and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. A weapon was found inside the male’s vehicle.

Less than an hour prior, a person was found shot to death in West Pullman on the Far South Side. Just after 10 p.m., a male was discovered on a sidewalk in the 400 block of West 125th Street with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people who were arrested after a woman was shot and killed in Lawndale on the West Side. The woman was shot in her head in an apartment around 1:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Kolin Avenue, Chicago police said. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. Two people were taken in for questioning.

In non-fatal shootings, A man was shot in Chicago Lawn on the South Side. The man, 37, was walking on a sidewalk in the 5900 block of South Campbell Avenue when three males opened fire, striking him in the back, about 1:40 a.m., police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Three men were wounded in a shooting in Gresham on the South Side. They were standing in the 8800 block of South Parnell Avenue when they were struck by gunfire about 2:35 a.m., police said. A 27-year-old was hit in the ankles, a 28-year-old in his right leg and a 33-year-old in his left leg and back. The oldest man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. The 28-year-old went to Trinity Hospital and was transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition. The youngest man went to Jackson Park Hospital and Medical Center, where he was in good condition.

Four others were wounded in shootings citywide.

Four people were killed, and forty-one others were wounded, in shootings across Chicago last weekend.