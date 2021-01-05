3 seriously hurt in high-speed Gresham crash

article

Two women and a man were taken to hospitals in serious condition Tuesday after a high-speed crash in Gresham on the South Side.

Paramedics responded to the two-car crash about 2:10 p.m. at 76th Street and Ashland Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Two women were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, department spokesman Larry Merritt said. A man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Paramedics responded to a crash Tuesday at 76th Street and Ashland Avenue. | CFD

They were listed in serious-to-critical condition, he said.

Photos from the scene showed two cars with extensive damage.

A police spokesman did not immediately have details.