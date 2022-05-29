3 suspects wanted for surrounding victims, robbing them at gunpoint in Rogers Park, West Ridge: police

Chicago Police are warning residents about a series of armed robberies in Rogers Park and West Ridge.

In each incident, three suspects will approach the victim, surround them, brandish handguns and then demand their property.

The suspects will take the victim's cellphones, watches, purses and keys, police said. They will also demand pass codes to their cellphones.

The incidents occurred at the following times and locations:

1000 block of West Columbia on May 29 at 1:38 a.m.

6500 block of North Glenwood on May 29 at 1:47 a.m.

1400 block of West Birchwood on May 29 at 2 a.m.

5600 block of North Mozart on May 29 at 2:30 a.m.

The first suspect is described as an African-American male, between the ages of 16 and 25. He is roughly 5'9" and was wearing a blue hoodie and black sweatpants.

The second suspect is described as an African-American male between the ages of 16 and 25. He is roughly 5'0" and was wearing a blue facemask, black hoodie and black sweatpants.

The third suspect is described as an African-American male, between the ages of 16 and 25. He was wearing an orange hoodie.

The vehicle used is a white SUV Nissan Pathfinder, police said.

If you have any information, Contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Three at (312) 744-8263.