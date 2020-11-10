4 killed, 13 wounded Monday in citywide shootings

Seventeen people were shot, four of them fatally, Monday in Chicago.

The latest fatal shooting left a man dead Monday evening in Rogers Park on the North Side.

About 7 p.m., the 20-year-old was in the back seat of a vehicle in the 6700 block of North Newgard Avenue when someone approached and fired shots after an exchange of words, Chicago police said. The man was struck in the chest and taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead.

Just over an hour earlier, two men were killed and another was wounded in an attack in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

They were on a corner about 5:50 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Division Street when someone fired shots from a black Chevy Equinox, Chicago police said.

One man, 32, and another, 25, were both struck in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The third man, 26, was struck in the leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Early Monday, a man was found shot to death near Midway Airport in Clearing on the Southwest Side.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert for gunfire about 2 a.m. in the 4700 block of West 59th Street found the 20-year-old unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a car that apparently hit a tree, according to Chicago police. The man had a gunshot wound to his face and was pronounced dead at the scene.

In non-fatal shootings, a man and woman were wounded Monday night in Fernwood on the South Side.

The pair, both 27, were in a vehicle about 10:45 p.m. when someone pulled up next to them at a stop sign in the 500 block of West 103rd Street and opened fire, Chicago police said. The man was struck in both his legs while the woman was shot in the back. They drove to Little Company of Mary Hospital, where both were listed in fair condition.

A 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting earlier Monday evening in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

He was involved in a drug deal about 8 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Troy Street when he was shot in the leg, according to Chicago police. He took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition.

Less than an hour before that, two men were shot in Lawndale on the West Side.

They were in the 3600 block of West 16th Street about 7:10 p.m. when someone opened fire, Chicago police said. One man, 28, was shot in the chest and thigh, while another, 34, was struck in the foot and hip. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

Two teenage boys were critically wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon in the same neighborhood.

They were on the sidewalk about 3:46 p.m. in the 1800 block of South St. Louis Avenue when someone unleashed gunfire, Chicago police said. A 17-year-old was struck in the chest and leg, while the other boy, 16, was shot in the foot and arm. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

On Monday morning, a woman was shot on the Eisenhower Expressway on the West Side.

The shooting happened at 3:52 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-290 near Homan Avenue, according to Illinois State Police. The woman was driven to a hospital with injuries that weren’t thought to be life-threatening.

The day’s first reported shooting happened in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

A 20-year-old man was getting out of a vehicle shortly after 1 a.m. in the 3100 block of West 40th Place when he heard gunshots and realized he was hit, according to Chicago police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the foot.

Three other people were wounded Monday in separate shootings across the city.

Over the weekend, 43 people were shot in Chicago, six of them fatally.