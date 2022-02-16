4 shot in Chicago Tuesday

A man was shot in Austin on the West Side. The man, 51, was walking in an alley in the 4700 block of West Van Buren Street around 1:15 a.m. when he heard several shots, Chicago police said. The man was struck in the abdomen and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

About an hour later, a 16-year-old boy was shot on the South Side. He was in a vehicle about 4:40 p.m. going west near the 8000 block of South St. Louis Avenue when an eastbound vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire, police said. The teen was taken to Holy Cross Hospital with a gunshot wound to his right foot. His condition was stabilized at the hospital.