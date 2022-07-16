4 teens arrested moments after carjacking 32-year-old man on Chicago's South Side

Four teens were charged with carjacking a 32-year-old man in Roseland Friday afternoon.

Three 15-year-old boys and one 14-year-old boy have all been charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

On Friday, the teens allegedly carjacked a 32-year-old man in the 10800 block of South Eberhart Avenue.

The four juveniles were arrested moments later.

They were placed into custody and charged accordingly.

No additional information was provided by police.