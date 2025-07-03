4 wounded in Chicago's second mass shooting overnight

The Brief Four people were wounded in a shooting early Thursday morning in the Golden Gate neighborhood on Chicago’s Far South Side. The victims, including a woman and three men, were standing outside around 3:17 a.m. when shots were fired, critically injuring two of the men. The shooting happened just hours after another mass shooting in River North left four people dead and 14 others wounded; no arrests have been made in either case.



Four people were wounded in a shooting on Chicago's Far South Side overnight, just hours after 18 were shot in the downtown River North neighborhood.

What we know:

The latest mass shooting happened around 3:17 a.m. in the 600 block of East 133rd Street in the Golden Gate neighborhood, according to police. A group was standing outside when shots were fired at them, striking a woman and three men.

Two of the men, 21 and 31, were shot multiple times and were taken to local hospitals in critical condition.

The other man, 29, was shot in the shoulder. He self-transported to Roseland Community Hospital before being transferred to the University of Chicago Hospital in "serious but stable" condition, police said.

The final victim, a 29-year-old woman, was shot in the arm and took herself to Advocate Christ Medical Center where she was listed in stable condition.

Police did not say how many shooters they believe were involved.

Dig deeper:

This comes after four people were killed and 14 others were wounded around 11 p.m. Wednesday when shots were fired into a large crowd in the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue.

Two men, 24 and 25, and two women were killed in the shooting. Thirteen of the 18 victims were women.

No arrests have been made in either shooting as police investigate.