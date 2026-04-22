45 things to do in Chicago this weekend: One-of-a-Kind Spring Show, Collect-A-Con & more
CHICAGO - It might be a rainy weekend, but Chicago offers plenty of indoor and outdoor events, whether you're embracing the April showers or avoiding them.
From The Great Gatsby, to Collect-A-Con and The One of A Kind Spring Show, there's something for everyone.
Concerts in the Chicago area this weekend
April 24: Joy Crookes at Park West
April 24: Assembly of Dust at Garcia’s Chicago
April 24: BUNT at The Salt Shed Indoors
April 24: The Growlers at Vic Theatre
April 24: Snarky Puppy at Ramova Theatre
April 24: Gza at Avondale Music Hall
April 24: Los Huracanes del Norte at Rosemont Theatre
April 24: Steve Aoki at Radius
April 25: Behemoth at Vic Theatre
April 25: Lewis Capaldi at United Center
April 25: Fantastic Cat at Garcia’s Chicago
April 25: Stephen Wilson Jr. at The Salt Shed Indoors
April 25: Puscifer at The Chicago Theatre
April 25: Forester at Outset
April 25: Viva El Jaripeo at Allstate Arena
April 26: Biffy Clyro at House of Blues Chicago
April 26: Dethklok at Aragon Ballroom
April 26: Maya Hawke at Thalia Hall
Multiple dates: Zoe at Rosemont Theatre
Multiple dates: Chicago Symphony Orchestra x Hisaishi at Symphony Center
Sporting events in the Chicago area this weekend
April 24: Chicago White Sox vs. Washington Nationals
April 25: Chicago White Sox vs. Washington Nationals
April 25: Chicago Fire FC vs. Sporting Kansas City
April 26: Chicago White Sox vs. Washington Nationals
Theatre and comedy shows in the Chicago area this weekend
Things to do in Chicago April 24-26
The One of a Kind Spring Show
More than 350 artists, designers and makers from across North America showcase original work, with live music, a gourmet market and interactive demonstrations April 24-26 at THE MART.
CineYouth Festival
Running until April 26, the annual festival highlights films by creators 22 and younger, featuring free screenings, workshops and Q&A sessions.
Family Fun Bike Ride – West Town Wellness Week
This free, all-ages ride through Eckhart Park includes bike repairs and snacks on April 25 from 9 to 11 a.m.
Plant-A-Thon Spring Festival
Volunteers can help plant seedlings while enjoying live music, food vendors and a plant giveaway April 25.
Earth Day at Gallagher Way
Families can take part in eco-friendly activities and educational programming focused on sustainability April 25.
Cherry Blossom Viewing Festival
The free event features performances, workshops and viewing of more than 200 cherry trees in bloom April 25 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Jackson Park, weather permitting.
Chicago Rum Festival
The 10th annual event runs April 25 from 2 to 7 p.m., featuring dozens of premium rum brands, tastings, cocktails and music.
Collect-A-Con Chicago
Collect-A-Con Chicago returns April 25-26 to the Donalmd E. Stephens Convention Center, featuring 1,300+ vendors, celebrity panels, anime voice actors and collectibles ranging from Pokémon cards to vintage toys.
Adult Open House – International Day of Dance
Free dance classes led by professional instructors will be offered April 26 at Ruth Page Center for the Arts, followed by an optional $35 workshop.
Balloon Museum x Benny The Bull
The Balloon Museum will host a special pop-up with Benny The Bull to mark their new partnership. The mascot will appear at the museum Sunday, April 26.
Create & Meditate – West Town Wellness Week
Participants will take part in a guided meditation and create spring-inspired collages in this free workshop on April 26. Registration is required.
The Source: The events in this article were gathered by FOX Chicago's Justine Baker. Email justine.baker@fox.com to suggest an event.