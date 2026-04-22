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45 things to do in Chicago this weekend: One-of-a-Kind Spring Show, Collect-A-Con & more

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Published  April 22, 2026 11:48am CDT
Things to do
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - It might be a rainy weekend, but Chicago offers plenty of indoor and outdoor events, whether you're embracing the April showers or avoiding them. 

From The Great Gatsby, to Collect-A-Con and The One of A Kind Spring Show, there's something for everyone. 

Concerts in the Chicago area this weekend

April 24: Joy Crookes at Park West

April 24: Assembly of Dust at Garcia’s Chicago

April 24: BUNT at The Salt Shed Indoors

April 24: The Growlers at Vic Theatre

April 24: Snarky Puppy at Ramova Theatre

April 24: Gza at Avondale Music Hall

April 24: Los Huracanes del Norte at Rosemont Theatre

April 24: Steve Aoki at Radius

April 25: Behemoth at Vic Theatre

April 25: Lewis Capaldi at United Center

April 25: Fantastic Cat at Garcia’s Chicago

April 25: Stephen Wilson Jr. at The Salt Shed Indoors

April 25: Puscifer at The Chicago Theatre

April 25: Forester at Outset

April 25: Viva El Jaripeo at Allstate Arena

April 26: Biffy Clyro at House of Blues Chicago

April 26: Dethklok at Aragon Ballroom

April 26: Maya Hawke at Thalia Hall

Multiple dates: Zoe at Rosemont Theatre

Multiple dates: Chicago Symphony Orchestra x Hisaishi at Symphony Center

Sporting events in the Chicago area this weekend

April 24: Chicago White Sox vs. Washington Nationals

April 25: Chicago White Sox vs. Washington Nationals

April 25: Chicago Fire FC vs. Sporting Kansas City

April 26: Chicago White Sox vs. Washington Nationals
 

Theatre and comedy shows in the Chicago area this weekend

The Great Gatsby 

Hamilton

Boulet Brothers’ Dragula

Akaash Singh 

Alvin Ailey Dance Theater

Going Bacharach 

We Them One’s Comedy Tour

Janelle James

Bruce Bruce 

Zarna Garg

 

Things to do in Chicago April 24-26

The One of a Kind Spring Show

More than 350 artists, designers and makers from across North America showcase original work, with live music, a gourmet market and interactive demonstrations April 24-26 at THE MART. 

 

CineYouth Festival

Running until April 26, the annual festival highlights films by creators 22 and younger, featuring free screenings, workshops and Q&A sessions. 

 

Family Fun Bike Ride – West Town Wellness Week

This free, all-ages ride through Eckhart Park includes bike repairs and snacks on April 25 from 9 to 11 a.m. 

 

Plant-A-Thon Spring Festival 

Volunteers can help plant seedlings while enjoying live music, food vendors and a plant giveaway April 25. 

 

Earth Day at Gallagher Way 

Families can take part in eco-friendly activities and educational programming focused on sustainability April 25.

 

Cherry Blossom Viewing Festival 

The free event features performances, workshops and viewing of more than 200 cherry trees in bloom April 25 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Jackson Park, weather permitting.

Cherry blossoms return to Chicago's Jackson Park for spring season

Cherry blossoms return to Chicago's Jackson Park for spring season

A stunning display has returned to Jackson Park, as cherry blossoms blanket the area in shades of pink and white. The annual bloom draws crowds from the city and suburbs, with visitors eager to capture the fleeting springtime spectacle.

 

Chicago Rum Festival 

The 10th annual event runs April 25 from 2 to 7 p.m., featuring dozens of premium rum brands, tastings, cocktails and music. 

 

Collect-A-Con Chicago

Collect-A-Con Chicago returns April 25-26 to the Donalmd E. Stephens Convention Center, featuring 1,300+ vendors, celebrity panels, anime voice actors and collectibles ranging from Pokémon cards to vintage toys. 

 

Adult Open House – International Day of Dance 

Free dance classes led by professional instructors will be offered April 26 at Ruth Page Center for the Arts, followed by an optional $35 workshop.

 

Balloon Museum x Benny The Bull

The Balloon Museum will host a special pop-up with Benny The Bull to mark their new partnership. The mascot will appear at the museum Sunday, April 26. 

 

Create & Meditate – West Town Wellness Week

Participants will take part in a guided meditation and create spring-inspired collages in this free workshop on April 26. Registration is required. 

 

The Source: The events in this article were gathered by FOX Chicago's Justine Baker. Email justine.baker@fox.com to suggest an event. 

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