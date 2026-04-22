45 things to do in Chicago this weekend: One-of-a-Kind Spring Show, Collect-A-Con & more

It might be a rainy weekend, but Chicago offers plenty of indoor and outdoor events, whether you're embracing the April showers or avoiding them.

From The Great Gatsby, to Collect-A-Con and The One of A Kind Spring Show, there's something for everyone.

Concerts in the Chicago area this weekend

April 24: Joy Crookes at Park West

April 24: Assembly of Dust at Garcia’s Chicago

April 24: BUNT at The Salt Shed Indoors

April 24: The Growlers at Vic Theatre

April 24: Snarky Puppy at Ramova Theatre

April 24: Gza at Avondale Music Hall

April 24: Los Huracanes del Norte at Rosemont Theatre

April 24: Steve Aoki at Radius

April 25: Behemoth at Vic Theatre

April 25: Lewis Capaldi at United Center

April 25: Fantastic Cat at Garcia’s Chicago

April 25: Stephen Wilson Jr. at The Salt Shed Indoors

April 25: Puscifer at The Chicago Theatre

April 25: Forester at Outset

April 25: Viva El Jaripeo at Allstate Arena

April 26: Biffy Clyro at House of Blues Chicago

April 26: Dethklok at Aragon Ballroom

April 26: Maya Hawke at Thalia Hall

Multiple dates: Zoe at Rosemont Theatre

Multiple dates: Chicago Symphony Orchestra x Hisaishi at Symphony Center

Sporting events in the Chicago area this weekend

April 24: Chicago White Sox vs. Washington Nationals

April 25: Chicago White Sox vs. Washington Nationals

April 25: Chicago Fire FC vs. Sporting Kansas City

April 26: Chicago White Sox vs. Washington Nationals



Theatre and comedy shows in the Chicago area this weekend

The Great Gatsby

Hamilton

Boulet Brothers’ Dragula

Akaash Singh

Alvin Ailey Dance Theater

Going Bacharach

We Them One’s Comedy Tour

Janelle James

Bruce Bruce

Zarna Garg

Things to do in Chicago April 24-26

More than 350 artists, designers and makers from across North America showcase original work, with live music, a gourmet market and interactive demonstrations April 24-26 at THE MART.

Running until April 26, the annual festival highlights films by creators 22 and younger, featuring free screenings, workshops and Q&A sessions.

This free, all-ages ride through Eckhart Park includes bike repairs and snacks on April 25 from 9 to 11 a.m.

Volunteers can help plant seedlings while enjoying live music, food vendors and a plant giveaway April 25.

Families can take part in eco-friendly activities and educational programming focused on sustainability April 25.

The free event features performances, workshops and viewing of more than 200 cherry trees in bloom April 25 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Jackson Park, weather permitting.

The 10th annual event runs April 25 from 2 to 7 p.m., featuring dozens of premium rum brands, tastings, cocktails and music.

Collect-A-Con Chicago returns April 25-26 to the Donalmd E. Stephens Convention Center, featuring 1,300+ vendors, celebrity panels, anime voice actors and collectibles ranging from Pokémon cards to vintage toys.

Free dance classes led by professional instructors will be offered April 26 at Ruth Page Center for the Arts, followed by an optional $35 workshop.

The Balloon Museum will host a special pop-up with Benny The Bull to mark their new partnership. The mascot will appear at the museum Sunday, April 26.

Participants will take part in a guided meditation and create spring-inspired collages in this free workshop on April 26. Registration is required.