5 businesses burglarized on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police issued a community alert this week after a series of burglaries on the city's South Side.
The burglaries occurred at the following locations and times:
- 2800 block of East 95th Street on May 23 at 3:20 a.m.
- 11100 block of South Michigan Avenue on May 25 at 3:24 a.m.
- 7900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue on May 28 at 3:20 a.m.
- 1100 block of West 95th Street on June 5 at 2:22 a.m.
- 7500 block of South Exchange Avenue on June 11 at 3:50 a.m.
Chicago police said the offenders are described as three people wearing dark clothing.
Residents and business owners are advised to take the following safety precautions:
- Keep the perimeter of your property well lit;
- Report suspicious activity immediately;
- If you are a victim, do not touch anything and call police immediately;
- If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information.
Those with information are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives — Area 2 at (312) 747-8273.