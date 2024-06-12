5 businesses burglarized on Chicago's South Side

Chicago police issued a community alert this week after a series of burglaries on the city's South Side.

The burglaries occurred at the following locations and times:

2800 block of East 95th Street on May 23 at 3:20 a.m.

11100 block of South Michigan Avenue on May 25 at 3:24 a.m.

7900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue on May 28 at 3:20 a.m.

1100 block of West 95th Street on June 5 at 2:22 a.m.

7500 block of South Exchange Avenue on June 11 at 3:50 a.m.

Chicago police said the offenders are described as three people wearing dark clothing.

Residents and business owners are advised to take the following safety precautions:

Keep the perimeter of your property well lit;

Report suspicious activity immediately;

If you are a victim, do not touch anything and call police immediately;

If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information.

Those with information are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives — Area 2 at (312) 747-8273.