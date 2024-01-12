5 Chicago liquor stores robbed at gunpoint overnight

Gunmen held up at least five liquor stores Thursday night across Chicago's Northwest Side.

In each incident, three males entered the liquor store armed with handguns and stole cash from the register, according to Chicago police. In two cases, the suspects struck the clerks during the armed robberies.

The armed robberies took place at the following times and locations:

At 8:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of North Elston Avenue in Irving Park

At 9:04 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Irving Park Road in Albany Park

At 9:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Montrose Avenue

At 10 p.m. in the 2900 block of North Central Avenue in Logan Square

At 10:25 p.m. in the 6700 block of West Belmont Avenue in Schorsch Village

Police have not yet connected the robberies.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.