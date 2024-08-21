5 Illinois men arrested after allegedly stealing money from video gaming machines in 22 counties

Five Illinois men were arrested after allegedly stealing money from video gaming machines in 22 counties across the state.

John Friedrich, 35, of Streator, was charged with one count of theft between $10,000 and $100,000, one count of money laundering and six counts of burglary.

Joseph Montoro, 39, of Berwyn, was charged with one count of theft between $100,000 and $500,000, one count of money laundering, 20 counts of burglary and one count of attempted burglary.

Sebastian Perez, 41, of Chicago, was charged with one count of theft between $500 and $10,000, two counts of burglary and one count of attempted burglary.

Jacob Sickel, 20, of Brookfield, was charged with one count of theft between $10,000 and $100,000, 10 counts of burglary and one count of attempted burglary.

Don Wiley, 53, of University Park, was charged with one count of theft between $10,000 and $100,000, eight counts of burglary and one count of attempted burglary.

From January to November 2023, the five men allegedly worked together to steal over $100,000 from video gaming machines in several counties in Illinois, including Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Champaign, Lake, Tazewell, DeWitt, Peoria, Kankakee, McLean and Will counties.

"The thefts allegedly committed by this burglary ring impacted dozens of businesses and counties, targeting gas stations, bars and small video gaming machine parlors," said Attorney General Kwame Raoul. "These arrests are the result of countless hours of investigative work and close collaborations between my office and several law enforcement agencies. I would like to thank the Illinois Gaming Board and the agencies that participated in this complex investigation."

Four of the five men are currently awaiting their first court appearance in DuPage County.

Friedrich is not currently in custody. Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement.