5 shot, 2 killed, Thursday in Chicago

Two people were killed, including a 16-year-old girl, and three others injured in shootings Thursday across Chicago.

The teenage girl was in an alley about 7:10 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Kedzie Avenue when someone opened fire, striking her in the head, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she died, according to police.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified her as Lizzette Mata.

Hours earlier, a retired Chicago firefighter was fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire with would-be carjackers in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

Dwain Williams, 65, had left a popcorn shop, Lets Get Poppin’, at 11758 S. Western Ave., and walked to his vehicle when a dark-colored sedan pulled up and four men got out, authorities said.

There was an exchange of gunfire, and Williams, who lived in the Longwood Manor neighborhood, was shot in the abdomen, authorities said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

In non-fatal shootings, a 32-year-old man was shot Thursday night in Noble Square on the North Side.

He was stopped at a red light about 11:35 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Division Street when someone in a silver SUV fired shots, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the Ford City neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

He was traveling in a vehicle about 11:20 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Pulaski Road when someone in a silver SUV fired shots, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to Christ Hospital in fair condition, according to police.

Early Thursday morning a 42-year-old man was shot in Chatham on the South Side.

About 1:10 a.m., he was pulling into a garage in the 8600 block of South Indiana Avenue, when two men walked up to him and fired shots, police said. He was struck in the right ankle and brought to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Nine people were shot, two fatally Wednesday in Chicago.