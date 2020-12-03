9 shot, 2 dead Wednesday in Chicago

Nine people were shot, and one shooting incident led to to two fatalities, in Chicago Wednesday.

Two people were killed and two more injured after a shooting led to a crash in Lawndale on the West Side.

Just before 8 p.m., people inside a westbound Chevrolet fired shots toward a Kia in the 4300 block of West Roosevelt Road, Chicago police said.

The Kia eventually veered off the road and crashed into a fixed object, while the Chevy continued west and crashed into another vehicle in the 5800 block of West Roosevelt Road. Four people fled from the Chevy and were not caught.

Two people in the Kia, a 21-year-old woman and 23-year-old man, were killed. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released their identities or disclosed the cause of death.

Another woman in the Kia, 23, was shot in the buttocks. She was also hurt in the crash and taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where she was in critical condition. A 25-year-old man in the Kia was in good condition at the same hospital with injuries sustained from the crash.

In other shootings, a 33-year-old man was shot in a drive-by in Lawndale on the West Side. He was inside a parked vehicle about 10:50 p.m. in the 3600 block of West 16th Street, when someone inside a passing vehicle fired shots at him, police said. He was struck in the right arm and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

Minutes prior, a 37-year-old man was shot inside an apartment Wednesday in Woodlawn on the South Side. He was inside an apartment in the 6100 block of South Kimbark Avenue about 10:15 p.m., when someone he knew fired shots at him after an argument, police said.

The man was struck in the back and right arm and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

A teenage boy was wounded in a shooting in West Rogers Park on the North Side. The boy, 16, was walking through an alley about 9:35 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Devon Avenue, when someone fired shots, striking him in the buttocks, police said.

The boy was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was in fair condition.

A teenage boy was shot in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood on the Near West Side. Someone in a dark-colored vehicle fired shots at the 17-year-old about 5:45 p.m. as he stood outside in the 500 block of South Oakley Boulevard, police said. The boy was struck in the foot and taken to nearby Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 40-year-old man was shot in Englewood on the South Side. He was sitting in the backyard of a home about 3 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Yale Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He was struck in the buttocks, left side, and leg and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

Nine people were shot Tuesday citywide.